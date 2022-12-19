Create New Account
Catastrophic Containment & Perps are attempting to murder me with plasma weapon attacks SPREAD! 19-12-2022
Crypto CEOs' and Founders' 'Sudden Deaths'—What We Do Know, What We Don't

https://www.newsweek.com/crypto-ceos-founders-sudden-deathswhat-we-do-know-what-we-dont-1763586


Torture and Testicle Crushing at Nuremberg – Read-Right

https://read-right.com/torture-testicle-crushing-nuremberg/


Archive - Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/archive/page/2


Gates, Bezos Invest In Australian-Designed Brain Implant - Activist Post

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/12/gates-bezos-invest-in-australian-designed-brain-implant.html


DeSantis reverses himself on coronavirus vaccines, moving right of Trump - The Washington Post

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/12/17/desantis-vaccine-reversal/


Two Worlds Orbiting A Nearby Star Could Be More Than Half Water : ScienceAlert

https://www.sciencealert.com/two-worlds-orbiting-a-nearby-star-could-be-more-than-half-water


COVID Live - Coronavirus Statistics - Worldometer

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/


Micha Kat voor de rechter - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcHS0lWFK9E


Johan Derksen over Thierry Baudet: 'Ze moeten die gozer liquideren' | Media | NU.nl

https://www.nu.nl/media/6225464/johan-derksen-over-thierry-baudet-ze-moeten-die-gozer-liquideren.html

Derksen arresteren. Drs. Micha Kat heeft al meer dan 1 jaar in de bak gezeten en dat is te lang!


Thierry Baudet (@thierrybaudet) / Twitter

https://twitter.com/thierrybaudet


Jewish population by country - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jewish_population_by_country


Lebensraum - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org//wiki/Lebensraum


Elon Musk puts his future at Twitter to public vote | Twitter's back and forth on policies | WION - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVkG5BhqrLo


Elon - Twitter Search / Twitter

https://twitter.com/search?q=Elon&src=trend_click&vertical=trends


Bill Gates And The Shocking Genetically-Modified Jesuit Agenda to Depopulate Brazil: Are We Next? – Johnny Cirucci

https://johnnycirucci.com/bill-gates-and-the-shocking-genetically-modified-jesuit-agenda-to-depopulate-brazil-are-we-next/


Bill Gates becomes honorary knight | World news | The Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2005/mar/02/usa.microsoft


Beware genetically engineered T4 bacteriophage nanobots! | ScienceBlogs

https://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2014/08/07/beware-genetically-engineered-t4-bacteriophage-nanobots


Beware genetically engineered T4 bacteriophage nanobots! - RESPECTFUL INSOLENCE

https://www.respectfulinsolence.com/2014/08/07/beware-genetically-engineered-t4-bacteriophage-nanobots/


The SPARS Pandemic 2025–2028: A Futuristic Scenario to Facilitate Medical Countermeasure Communication | START.umd.edu

https://www.start.umd.edu/publication/spars-pandemic-2025-2028-futuristic-scenario-facilitate-medical-countermeasure


Klaus Schwab- "Nobody will be safe if not everybody is vaccinated" - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVcQ0MHN6KQ


ADS-B Exchange - track aircraft live

https://globe.adsbexchange.com/?icao=a835af


Google Maps

https://www.google.com/maps/@25.2732666,51.5927497,14z


elon musk qatar - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/news?q=elon%20musk%20qatar&source=web


Poliovirus - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poliovirus


Get Ready: Gates, Johns Hopkins, WHO Simulated Another Pandemic - 'Catastrophic Contagion' - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eya-mUFEhqc


Elon Musk booed on stage with Dave Chappelle

https://www.msn.com/en-ae/entertainment/other/elon-musk-booed-on-stage-with-dave-chappelle/ar-AA15bYsT


Elon Musk Bans Twitter Account of Taylor Lorenz of Washington Post - Variety

https://variety.com/2022/digital/news/elon-musk-bans-washington-post-taylor-lorenz-1235464419/

Keywords
genocideglobalcyber attackexercisepandemicjesuitsbilderbergtargeted individualbill gatespolioanthraxfreemasonswefdirected energy weapongene driveplandemicscamdemicklaus schwabgreat resetelon musk twittercatastrophic containmententerovirus5g death towers covid-19 naziscorporate fascism ecofascism population reduciton

