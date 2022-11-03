3022 - Old Mountain Remedies Old Mountain Remedies - Walt Cross

What do you know about the food in your kitchen? Can you identify the natural medicine in your fridge or in your pantry? What should you have on your grocery list to promote holistic health? Do you know how to use common foods in emergency situations and for healing? In this presentation Walt Cross continues his investigation of health remedies and natural treatments you can implement at home. What are the healing characteristics of everyday foods and common medicinal herbs? How can you put the powerful healing potential of medicinal foods to work? God has put healing properties into the foods we eat. Learn how to use this kitchen medicine to treat diseases without drugs. You don’t need a prescription and you don’t have to be concerned about side effects or FDA approval. Healing foods are inexpensive, so you don’t have to worry about cost or whether they’re covered by your health plan. You can learn about God’s holistic health plan instead. This video looks at foods that heal and how to use them. You’ll learn about everyday foods and herbs that can be used as poultices, fomentations, and infusions. Find out which foods to use to treat particular conditions. Learn what you should have on hand for emergency situations. You’ll also discover effective, all-natural alternatives to antibiotics. Take another look at the foods in your kitchen and learn about God’s natural medicin