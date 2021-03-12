© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zkittles Flower Review
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • March 12, 2021
Caution~ do not watch this podcast. It may cause you to want to try this product, which we can safely say is THE worst cannabis product we've ever reviewed!
Once a month the Chronic Club meets up to review a cannabis product sold somewhere in Washington State. Join The Talking Hedge, Aging Ent, and Cannabis Legalization News as we judge Zkittles purchased at Craft Cannabis in Vancouver, WA.
Last time we rated Vance Global's Hemp Joints an 89%.
Guest:
Michael Schroeder, The Aging Ent
www.AgingEnt.com
IG: @theAgingEnt_
Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge podcast
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
CANNABIS JUDGING CRITERIA:
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories:
Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Cure
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging
Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Once a month the Chronic Club meets up to review a cannabis product sold somewhere in Washington State. Join The Talking Hedge, Aging Ent, and Cannabis Legalization News as we judge Zkittles purchased at Craft Cannabis in Vancouver, WA.
Last time we rated Vance Global's Hemp Joints an 89%.
Guest:
Michael Schroeder, The Aging Ent
www.AgingEnt.com
IG: @theAgingEnt_
Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews
Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge podcast
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge
CANNABIS JUDGING CRITERIA:
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories:
Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Cure
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging
Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.