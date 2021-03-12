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Zkittles Flower Review
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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10 views • March 12, 2021
Caution~ do not watch this podcast. It may cause you to want to try this product, which we can safely say is THE worst cannabis product we've ever reviewed!

Once a month the Chronic Club meets up to review a cannabis product sold somewhere in Washington State. Join The Talking Hedge, Aging Ent, and Cannabis Legalization News as we judge Zkittles purchased at Craft Cannabis in Vancouver, WA.

Last time we rated Vance Global's Hemp Joints an 89%.

Guest:
Michael Schroeder, The Aging Ent
www.AgingEnt.com
IG: @theAgingEnt_

Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews

Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge podcast
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge

CANNABIS JUDGING CRITERIA:
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories:
Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Cure
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging

Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords
cannabisproduct review
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy