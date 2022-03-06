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L@5 - Mali Kicks French Out, China Not Donating, Libya Strong-armed, Ukraine & Russia Work Together, Oz Not Paid Pfizer & Zelenskyy In The Cold Plus...
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50 views • March 06, 2022
What is the deep state going to do? Will they survive? With the light at the end of the tunnel, will Australia recover?
Russia and Ukraine military work together to look after the nuclear plants.
Iran takes steps to look after their nuclear plants.
Zelenskyy left out of discussions in regards to the safety of Ukraine citizens. Ukraine military look for other ways for safety and security which don't include the MSM narrative.
Libya targeted once again. Will this further increase the price of oil and gas?
China not getting involved with the MSM narrative and will not give out any money to the deep-state.
More on Covid restrictions, as they start to lift around the world.
Mali ends over 40 years of their uranium going to the French military. The UN now look to take over as we look into why France is no longer welcome.
Australia looks to open back up for tourism, but still with full Covid restrictions. The Australian Government is yet to pay out Pfizer for their vaccines too. Will they ever?
Plus...
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ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
Russia and Ukraine military work together to look after the nuclear plants.
Iran takes steps to look after their nuclear plants.
Zelenskyy left out of discussions in regards to the safety of Ukraine citizens. Ukraine military look for other ways for safety and security which don't include the MSM narrative.
Libya targeted once again. Will this further increase the price of oil and gas?
China not getting involved with the MSM narrative and will not give out any money to the deep-state.
More on Covid restrictions, as they start to lift around the world.
Mali ends over 40 years of their uranium going to the French military. The UN now look to take over as we look into why France is no longer welcome.
Australia looks to open back up for tourism, but still with full Covid restrictions. The Australian Government is yet to pay out Pfizer for their vaccines too. Will they ever?
Plus...
SUBSCRIBE TO KEEP UPDATED
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/622424804d9ab200156385f2/United-Network-Global-News-Desk-with-Sunny-Gault-March-4th-2022
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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