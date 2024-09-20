BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump’s Third Assassination Attempt Will Play The Big Role For America
chriswillard777
chriswillard777
596 followers
Follow
121 views • 7 months ago

Twice FAKE OR MADE UP Assassination Attempts on Trump , the third one he could get assassination for real or they fake it first and then HAPPEN FOR REAL ! 


Prophetic dreams and visions to many Christians from God mention , his own body guard will kill him , it could happen a few years later.

So both prophetic dreams and visions about Trump was assassinated for real and he died and also the fake assassination are not wrong ! 


So how about the election ?

Well, satanist globalists already announced there is no US presidential election this year . So what’s all about ? Because Trump won it and they will make fake assassination on him before his Inauguration Day in Jan 2025 . And Kamala Harris is the president ! 

Some dreams and visions say Kamala Harris is the next President and the other one is Trump !!

Both of them are not wrong . This is my interpretation !  One prophetic dream say “Once Trump won the election , it is the beginning of THE END DAYS ! 


We will witness all these things, before the rapture of the church ! 

We are not too far off from the rapture of the church and 7 yrs Tribulations to start between 2027-2028


