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Post-Covid, we need straight talk on our personal financial mess (& stress) - both of which are hurting our health!
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0 view • August 01, 2021
Sam Piccione the founder of the Debt Network Academy
Even before the global pandemic and the resulting economic fallout, an American Psychological Association (APA) study found that 72% of Americans felt stressed about money at least some of the time. The recent economic difficulties mean that even more of us are now facing financial struggles and hardship.
Like most other sources of stress, financial stress can have a significant impact on your physical and emotional health. You probably have experienced adverse health reactions to Financial stress - such as increased irritability, nervousness, or worry. We often have a difficult time understanding why we have mood swings, including anger or sadness.
Mr. Piccione provides an insight into a secret solution that is rarely introduced from the Financial Industries - how your financial stress can be reduced and even eliminated, in less than 90-days!
Even before the global pandemic and the resulting economic fallout, an American Psychological Association (APA) study found that 72% of Americans felt stressed about money at least some of the time. The recent economic difficulties mean that even more of us are now facing financial struggles and hardship.
Like most other sources of stress, financial stress can have a significant impact on your physical and emotional health. You probably have experienced adverse health reactions to Financial stress - such as increased irritability, nervousness, or worry. We often have a difficult time understanding why we have mood swings, including anger or sadness.
Mr. Piccione provides an insight into a secret solution that is rarely introduced from the Financial Industries - how your financial stress can be reduced and even eliminated, in less than 90-days!
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