China's Super-rich Suffer Massive Losses

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https://gnews.org/articles/517311
Summary：11/08/2022 The number of Chinese billionaires dropped by 239 this year and many of the super rich, including Jack Ma, Pony Ma, etc., saw their net worths plunge. Now that Chinese president Xi Jinping pledged to regulate wealth at the 20th CCP National Congress, the rich may soon feel the chill of more “wealth redistribution” measures.