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Court Decree Divided on “Novel” Restrictions vs God-Given Rights
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10 views • October 12, 2020
First Amendment rights taken by bureaucratic decree are being tested across USA in court. Here’s what judges are basing their decrees upon — and why we can’t allow courts to turn rights into privileges
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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