BREAKING! Former UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Mandelson, a senior Labour figure and former business secretary, is accused of passing market-sensitive information to Jeffrey Epstein.

Adding:

Another act of sabotage targeting Ukrainian police, this time in Nikolaev.

An explosion hit the grounds of a closed gas station where police vehicles were parked. Seven officers were wounded, two of them seriously.

Zelensky said the terrorist attack version is being investigated. According to him, law enforcement reported seven National Police officers injured, two in critical condition, and all circumstances are being clarified.