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The reactor is finally charging 👍
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264 views • March 05, 2022
After weeks of waiting, the reactor is now charging. 👍
I will continue to charge the steel rods without ionic saltwater for at least a week to give the steel a chance to develop a magnetic field rotation of it's own.
Even though I am using a superconductive material such as graphite, I show a loss of voltage at the moment due to the steel rods absorbing some of the magnetic energy spinning around the graphite.
When I see the voltage start to climb up closer to the input voltage, that will be the indicator of a magnetic field rotation forming around the steel rods. 🙂
I will continue to charge the steel rods without ionic saltwater for at least a week to give the steel a chance to develop a magnetic field rotation of it's own.
Even though I am using a superconductive material such as graphite, I show a loss of voltage at the moment due to the steel rods absorbing some of the magnetic energy spinning around the graphite.
When I see the voltage start to climb up closer to the input voltage, that will be the indicator of a magnetic field rotation forming around the steel rods. 🙂
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