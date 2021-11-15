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CONFIRMATION ALL IS COMING TO LIGHT
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120 views • November 15, 2021
THE POWERS THAT BE WANTED THIS SATANIC SERUM IN YOU AND KNEW THAT MOST OF HUMANKIND WOULD REJECT IT!
*PROBLEM: VERY CONTAGIOUS PATHOGEN KILLING EVERYBODY (SARS COVIE 2/CV19)
*REACTION: LOCKDOWNS, BUSINESS CLOSURES AND FEAR PORN!
*SOLUTION: WE CAN'T GO BACK TO NORMAL UNTIL EVERYONE IS JABBED! FIRST THE AGED... WHILE EVERYONE CLAMMORS FOR THE JAB!
CONFIRMATION ALL IS COMING TO LIGHT
*PROBLEM: VERY CONTAGIOUS PATHOGEN KILLING EVERYBODY (SARS COVIE 2/CV19)
*REACTION: LOCKDOWNS, BUSINESS CLOSURES AND FEAR PORN!
*SOLUTION: WE CAN'T GO BACK TO NORMAL UNTIL EVERYONE IS JABBED! FIRST THE AGED... WHILE EVERYONE CLAMMORS FOR THE JAB!
CONFIRMATION ALL IS COMING TO LIGHT
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