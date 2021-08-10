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Dr. Dan Stock Truthbombs Mt. Vernon Community School Board
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130 views • August 10, 2021
Dr. Dan Stock, qualified doctor / scientist tells the school board straight why public health policies completely fail to provide benefit to thew the COVID situation, and why discriminating based on vaccinated status is simply ignorant at the very least.
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