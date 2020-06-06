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THE LETTER TO THE CHURCH IN SARDIS - THE DEAD CHURCH
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7 views • June 06, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 3:1-6. The church in Sardis used to be a lively church. In other words, the members used to have strong faith. But by this time, it had lost its life. This means that their faith had become weak. This process was slow. They did not see it happen. The church still seemed to be full of life (faith). But the Lord saw what it was really like. He could see that the church was dead. In other words, most of the Christians there had hardly any faith. So, they did not live as they should.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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