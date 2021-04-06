© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Gene Code Injection - An Experiment On Humanity
Follow
7
Share
Report
542 views • April 06, 2021
A BGB reproduction of an original Dr. Carrie Madej interview with Danny from Kla.TV.
Dr. Madej leaves no stone unturned in explaining the theory behind the mRNA experimental injections, how they are supposed to work but more importantly, how potentially lethal they are.
Of even more concern is who is behind this 'vaccination' programme, and what their aims are. It's certainly not your health that they are concerned about, but possibly the exact opposite!
For more information visit: https://biggeesblog.cymru
Dr. Madej leaves no stone unturned in explaining the theory behind the mRNA experimental injections, how they are supposed to work but more importantly, how potentially lethal they are.
Of even more concern is who is behind this 'vaccination' programme, and what their aims are. It's certainly not your health that they are concerned about, but possibly the exact opposite!
For more information visit: https://biggeesblog.cymru
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.