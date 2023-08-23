Create New Account
EPISODE 35: I AM EVIL, I DID THIS
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
Either you are against murder or you are not. There is no grey area here at all. Let’s have respectful conversations about the the obvious contradictions and give both sides a chance to present arguments based in logic and objective truth. 

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/lucy-letby-british-nurse-guilty-murder-7-babies/


https://news.sky.com/story/how-the-police-caught-lucy-letby-12933640


https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-merseyside-65978834


https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-35-I-AM-EVIL--I-DID-THIS-e28ep5k

Keywords
murderabortionchoicelife

