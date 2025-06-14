It seems that the Iranians have shot down something, possibly an F-16.MP4 - last night video

It seems that the Iranians have shot down something, possibly even an F-16. (last night & rumors also of female pilot found by Iranian's) (adding another description and info about this below)

The Israeli General Staff had been beating their chests, claiming that Israeli planes had flown over Tehran for the first time.

However, the truth may be that it was actually their own aircraft, destroyed due to a technical error or simple fatigue. But we are unlikely to be told the real story.

Another comment about this video:

First footage emerges of a jet wreckage downed over Iran.

There are conflicting reports — some say it’s an Israeli F-16, others claim it’s an F-35, and some suggest it’s an Iranian aircraft.

Iran says it shot down multiple Israeli jets. Israel denies everything.

From this footage alone, we can’t confirm anything — only that a jet was brought down (or it crashed.)



