Flying bike finally invented

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RT
October 2, 2022
Delaware-based drone company Aerwins has finally brought us the flying motorbike, so we can all stop asking. Looking like a Star Wars landspeeder designed by the Terminator, the stupidly named ‘Xturismo’ can reach speeds of 62 mph, and can fly for a whopping 40 minutes. It’s also not legal to use on (or slightly above) the road, so the best you can hope for is a quick spin around a private track, providing you’ve got the $770,000 to spend on one of the 200 being produced exclusively for the Japanese market.
The ‘Xturismo’ is powered by a conventional gas engine and two conventional rotors, although isn’t technically considered an aircraft, so you’ll need a drivers’ license, not a pilots’ license, should you choose to buy one. And if the price and limited availability is a concern, an all-electric, and significantly cheaper version, is in the works, where it’s expected to fly off the store shelves.
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