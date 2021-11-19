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#sophiescholl #whiterose #weißerose The Story of Sophie Scholl of the White Rose
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34 views • November 19, 2021
#sophiescholl #whiterose #weißerose
The Story of Sophie Scholl of the White Rose
00 years of Sophie Scholl: Sophie Scholl was 20 when she joined the White Rose resistance. The group printed anti-Nazi pamphlets until their 1943 arrest and execution. May 9th marks 100 years since her birth! We honor her, and the brave souls around her.
#sophiescholl #whiterose #weißerose
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAUKgrQLC5w
The Story of Sophie Scholl of the White Rose
00 years of Sophie Scholl: Sophie Scholl was 20 when she joined the White Rose resistance. The group printed anti-Nazi pamphlets until their 1943 arrest and execution. May 9th marks 100 years since her birth! We honor her, and the brave souls around her.
#sophiescholl #whiterose #weißerose
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAUKgrQLC5w
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