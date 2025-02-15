BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UK Government Bombshell: Millions of Vaxxed Are Dying of VAIDS
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9972 followers
2537 views • 2 months ago

They told us it was safe and effective. That it was necessary. A small price to pay for protection. But what if the real threat wasn’t what they claimed to be fighting… but what they were injecting into us all along?

In the last four years, an invisible enemy has crept into homes, schools, workplaces—undetected, unquestioned. VAIDS isn’t a virus you catch. It’s a condition you were given. And now, as immune systems collapse and bodies betray themselves, the truth is clawing its way to the surface, piece by horrifying piece.

It started with a leaked document from within the UK government—an admission hidden behind layers of classified reports. A quiet confession: VAIDS wasn’t an accident. It was anticipated. Managed. Controlled.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmadepopulationcovidmrnacovid jabsvaidsturbo cancer
