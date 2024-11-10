Spain: Protest turned into violence - protesters against regional govt because of its poor reaction & responsibility for recent catastrophic floods

Spain, this evening. (posted on the 9th)

People protesting against regional government because of its poor reaction and responsibility for recent catastrophic floods. Protest turned into violence.

Protesters filled the centre of Valencia demanding the resignation of regional government leader Carlos Mazon and chanting "Killers!".

"Our hands are stained with mud, yours with blood," read one banner. Some demonstrators dumped muddy boots outside the council building in protests.

Residents in stricken areas accuse Mazon of issuing an alert too late, at 8 p.m. on Oct. 29, well after water was already pouring into many nearby towns and villages.

The Valencian leader has said he would have issued an earlier alarm earlier if authorities had been notified of the seriousness of the situation by an official water monitoring body.