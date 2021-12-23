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The Depopulation Agenda For a New World Order Agenda 21 ☁☢☁☰☰☰☰☰✈
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11 views • December 23, 2021
The Depopulation Agenda For a New World Order Agenda 21 ☁☢☁☰☰☰☰☰✈
US Population outlook for 2025: http://www.deagel.com/country/United-...
Note US, Israel and UK declines. Follows bible prophesy.
**Audio from 19:05 to 22:09 has been corrupted due to a frivolous copyright claim.**
For missing audio, please see this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6R5Xu...
Senate Weather Modification Document from 1979:
https://ia801703.us.archive.org/27/it...
The NWO commandments: http://www.rense.com/general16/georgi...
We are constantly inundated with poisons forced on us through GMO foods, pharmaceuticals, fluoridated water supply, microwave radiation, and chemtrails.
Some will buy into the whole global warming/population control agenda because they have been force fed this garbage their whole lives and are no longer capable of critical thinking.
For those that think the world is over populated due to food and energy shortages, you need to understand that the multi-national corporations create these shortages by forcing farmers not to grow, limiting development of new technologies etc., all to manipulate prices for their own gain.
God never advocated population control but Satan does.
The U.S Military Will Use Weather as a Weapon on AMERICAN Citizens ...
http://www.lawfulpath.com/ref/sw4qw/i...
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
http://www.chemtrailsprojectuk.com
http://www.scribd.com/doc/3436120/UN
What does a Former FBI Special Agent and Chief have to say about ChemTrails? You will be Surprised!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBHbJz......
Extensive List of Patents
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/li...
Sharing from https://www.youtube.com/user/102THEDE... channel. Please subscribe to this channel for more great videos.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for entertainment purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
US Population outlook for 2025: http://www.deagel.com/country/United-...
Note US, Israel and UK declines. Follows bible prophesy.
**Audio from 19:05 to 22:09 has been corrupted due to a frivolous copyright claim.**
For missing audio, please see this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6R5Xu...
Senate Weather Modification Document from 1979:
https://ia801703.us.archive.org/27/it...
The NWO commandments: http://www.rense.com/general16/georgi...
We are constantly inundated with poisons forced on us through GMO foods, pharmaceuticals, fluoridated water supply, microwave radiation, and chemtrails.
Some will buy into the whole global warming/population control agenda because they have been force fed this garbage their whole lives and are no longer capable of critical thinking.
For those that think the world is over populated due to food and energy shortages, you need to understand that the multi-national corporations create these shortages by forcing farmers not to grow, limiting development of new technologies etc., all to manipulate prices for their own gain.
God never advocated population control but Satan does.
The U.S Military Will Use Weather as a Weapon on AMERICAN Citizens ...
http://www.lawfulpath.com/ref/sw4qw/i...
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
http://www.chemtrailsprojectuk.com
http://www.scribd.com/doc/3436120/UN
What does a Former FBI Special Agent and Chief have to say about ChemTrails? You will be Surprised!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBHbJz......
Extensive List of Patents
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/li...
Sharing from https://www.youtube.com/user/102THEDE... channel. Please subscribe to this channel for more great videos.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for entertainment purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
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