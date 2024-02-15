National Security Scare?

Russian Space Nukes — Fund Ukraine!
* Something about today's news cycle seems off and planned.
* America is allegedly facing a vague and scary threat.
* Our ‘lawmakers’ are keeping it under wraps.
* DC teases media with cryptic [intel] leaks to their favorite mouthpieces.
* The timing of this is a little suspicious.
The full segment plus interview with former CIA officer and whistleblower John Kiriakou is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (14 February 2024)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6346903963112
