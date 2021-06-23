White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1229 - The Briley Brothers - Report on the crimes

The brothers and their accomplice Meekins, are responsible for multiple rapes,robberies, and murders.



Linwood Briley knocked on the door of William and Virginia Bucher’s home and asked to use the phone, claiming he had car trouble. After he was let in, he pointed a gun at the couple, before waving his younger brother Anthony inside. They tied them up, before looting the house. They poured gasoline in every room of the house, before tossing a match and fleeing with a television, CB radio, and jewelry. William managed to free himself and his wife from their restraints and fled the home before it became fully engulfed.



John stepped out for a break in between sets with his band, when he was jumped by the brothers, who threw him into the trunk of his own Lincoln Continental, then drove him to an abandoned paper mill. They opened the trunk and shot John point-blank in the head, before dumping his body in a river, where it was found two days later.