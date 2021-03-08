Amazing Women Shoplifters in South Texas

They are wearing booster pants which permits concealment of the stolen items. This is common with the professional thief. - JLThree security videos attached of three different women shoplifting. Two at a Walmart in South Texas and one at a Dick's Sporting Goods. All three women are illegals.The rest of the country has no concept what South Texas is going through with the illegals. We'll just call it "undocumented shopping".you may initially think that you know what is coming from the three apprehended shoplifters; however, I think you may be surprised at the numerical count of stolen items from two of them and the size of the items from the third shoplifter.MYTH. LATIN AMERICA IS A MALE DOMINATE CULTURE. 8 SIGNS THAT WOMEN RULEthanks to JL for sending me these clips