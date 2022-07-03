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Have you ever heard a Priest sing ? This One has a great voice. Praise the Lord. Happy 4th of July 2022. When will the Sniffer, Obama and the Ho be arrestred for treason ? The Priest wants to know.
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183 views • July 03, 2022
This video was taken at the Catholic Church square in the little town we live in - Sabaneta, Colombia.
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