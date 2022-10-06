Create New Account
What Damage Did Hurricane Ian Do to Our Homestead?
Published 2 months ago

This is an update about Luptopia and how much damage did Hurricane Ian do to our land. Want to see our uncensored videos and the stories Youtube won't let us talk about? Then check out https://odysee.com/@Luptopia Enter the code luptopia-bonus on the Rewards page under "Custom Code" and you will receive 50 LBC as a bonus. Use this Link to Join Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Luptopia:a Want to do more? Make a monthly donation at either of these: Venmo = @Tarrin-Lupo Paypal Donate here. https://paypal.me/LupoTV Join our Luptopia Telegram Group Here - https://t.me/+EgpJEC7BzUI2M2Y5 Support the show by using these links before you shop on Amazon Amazon United States - http://amzn.to/2nxjgol Amazon Canada - http://amzn.to/2ouAkA3 Amazon UK - http://amzn.to/2nBWKeN

gardeninghomesteadinghurricane

