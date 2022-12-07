Hidden His-Story of Man & Deep State: Act 12 - Deep State Science - They are Hiding God Part 4

Act 12 - Deep State Science - They are Hiding God Part 4
“Our journey begins with a man named Richard E. Byrd or more commonly known as Admiral Byrd. He was a highly decorated service member achieving the Medal of Honor and had an unquenchable thirst for exploring the unknown. This drive sent him to Antarctica numerous times, but the one expedition of interest is “Operation HighJump” (1946–1947). For this mission he was supported by the US Navy, giving him plenty of ships, boats, aircraft, and personnel to accomplish his goal. Well, he found something in Antarctica and in an interview gave an account of what he saw.
Trigger Warning: We’re going to debunk 90% of what the government taught you in high school science books. Please check your ego (and everything you thought you knew) at the door.
We Debunk:
Evolution
Heliocentrism
Carbon Dating
Out of Africa Theory
Space (Therefore Aliens)
Commoner’s Core Education
All Maps (Except this one)
Viruses
The Fake News
We Prove:
Biblical Earth (Young, Flat, Domed, Stationary, and Geocentric)
The Flood of Noah
Dinosaurs (Dragons) were with Man most of human history.
Nephilim Giants Rule the World, Seed of the Serpent.
The Deep State worships Satan - blatantly at times.
Vaccines are Intentional, Planned Genocide & Population Reduction
NASA is lying about Space.
Weaponized Food
Chemtrails
Baby Parts in Food Supply.
How the Megalithic Structures were Built, and by whom.
The Occult Origins of CRT & Common Core.
https://theserapeum.com/gearing-up-for-apollo-part1-architects-of-a-spherical-world/
https://theserapeum.com/gearing-up-for-apollo-part-2-examining-an-ancient-motive/
https://theserapeum.com/gearing-up-for-apollo-part-3-a-time-of-great-change-and-the-death-of-god/
*SOME foul language/Graphic Content in this series*
Docuseries links
https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-his-story-of-man-myth-the-mystery-babylon-religion-of-the-deep-state/
https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/
Credits:
UnchartedX
New Discoveries That Completely Alter Human History - UnchartedX
Robert Sepehr's works
George Carlin
BuzzfeedBlue
IASIF (It’s Always Funny In Philadelphia)
Alex Newman
Rob Skiba
Documentary: Level
God (YHWH) & Yeshuah (Jesus)
Timothy D Japhet, George Floyd’s Lawyer.
Greg Reese Reports
Council on Foreign Relations
CHDTV
Whistleblower Nurse
Justin Bieber
60 Minutes Overtime
Naomi Wolf on the War Room
Whitehats
Project Veritas
RAIR Foundation
ITNJ
Infowars
Fox News
X-Files
FutureShock
Various Media & Individuals clips - credit to authors.
Sid Roth’s It’s Supernatural
Tom Horn
Vexille - Movie
Banned.Video
Mark Sargeant
Eric Dubay
Project Veritas
KUSI News
CELEBRATE TRUTH - The Global Lie & Scientism Exposed (Robbie Davidson) - https://celebratetruth.org/
Sleepy Joe Sleep Aid
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
💵www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/donate- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Telegram Chatroom - https://t.me/+wW74vLWlDTZlZGMx
www.TheSerapeum.com
Social Media Links : www.TheSerapeum.com/Links
Sponsors:
www.RedPillLiving.com - Health & Beauty - Value Holistics & Quality
CarbonShield60 - Doubled Lifespan in Mammal Studies!
TimeStop - The Worlds Premier Beauty Cream! With CarbonShield60!
www.TheGreatAwakeningCoffee.com - Gourmet Coffee for Patriots!
www.GreenPillLiving.com - High Potency Full Spectrum CBD.
www.TheGreatAwakeningBooks.com - Censored Books for Patriots.
Bestselling Book Attacked by MSM: Qanon: An Invitation to The Great Awakening - www.TheBookofQanon.com
TheSerapeum.com is the worlds largest library of the occult (censored) and hidden history of Mankind, and Nephilim Kind. The Seed of the Serpent lives on, and the Seed War continues.
Welcome to the Seed War: You've been Warned.
At TheSerapeum.com, We Cover Ancient Aliens, Fallen Angels, Nephilim, Elongated Skulls, Biblical and Scriptural Deep Dives, Censored History, and Who Runs the World - as well as what THEY Believe and Worship (And the Cosmology They are Hiding From Us), Culture & Christ, get informed and involved, Join us in TheSerapeum.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.