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Our Parents dropped the ball and left this mess for their children - Us - to deal with. Thanks Parents ! Many parents are still not dealing with this-Ok go back to sleep - let others do all the work.
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240 views • November 01, 2021
Not everybody , of course. But many people even today are just going along like nothing is happening. Friggin idiots . I guess time will tell . I think we are getting close to some major changes. This can not keep going on like this. We are at the breaking point in my opinion. The thumbnail pic is a street painting in Medellin I just found. There are so many beautiful birds here.
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