You are Born of God: Live Like It! | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

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Walk in the consciousness that God lives in you. You are born from above, a new creation in Christ, and Heaven dwells within—your life carries Eden wherever you go. Believe in His name, become His child, and watch life overflow with God-life. (John 1:12-13; 2 Cor 5:17; Eph 3:8)
You are Born of God: Live Like It!
Prophetic Time | 9 March 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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