THE LIFE OF JESUS Part 21: The Final Days with Jesus

Satan deceived Eve into sinning in the Garden of Eden and became the prince of this world. The resurrection of Jesus initiated a régime change when the Devil had to lay prostrate while the Son of God crushed his head. This event took place in the spirit world and was not witnessed by any human being.

The Author and Finisher of Our Faith openly triumphed over Satan and his entourage as they were all forced to bow their knees and confess that Jesus is Lord. All this happened after the Second Adam presented His blood to God the Father as atonement for humanity and the Second Covenant came into being.

Jesus revealed Himself at Emmaus and showed up at the upper room where the 120 were gathered. He even cooked a meal for the apostles to eat. It was an exciting time for the people who had followed Jesus for some three and a half years.

The Good Shepherd spent 40 days with His disciples then summoned them to the top of the Mount of Olives where He told them not to leave Jerusalem until they had been baptized in the Holy Spirit and then Jesus ascended to heaven.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1725.pdf

RLJ-1725 -- OCTOBER 13, 2019

