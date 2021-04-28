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From Kennedy to C-V-D and Poison Vx
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80 views • April 28, 2021
How "it" was planned as a REAL conspiracy - right down to the use of POISON (vaxx) as revealed by an Australian military website. "Their ambitions appear to be that much closer to fruition ... or… believe it or not, that much closer to failure."
pdf version of this report - download link - https://northstarnewsletter.com/product/free-report-from-kennedy-to-c-v-d/
Subscribe to my free newsletter:- http://www.northstarnewsletter.com .
President Trump and the New World Order (from my website) https://northstarnewsletter.com/product/president-trump-and-the-new-world-order/
Rockefeller report - https://bit.ly/2TOVIhE
You can download the full Cvd Vx Deaths/Injury report from this link https://northstarnewsletter.com/product/cvd-vx-deaths-and-injury-reports/
pdf version of this report - download link - https://northstarnewsletter.com/product/free-report-from-kennedy-to-c-v-d/
Subscribe to my free newsletter:- http://www.northstarnewsletter.com .
President Trump and the New World Order (from my website) https://northstarnewsletter.com/product/president-trump-and-the-new-world-order/
Rockefeller report - https://bit.ly/2TOVIhE
You can download the full Cvd Vx Deaths/Injury report from this link https://northstarnewsletter.com/product/cvd-vx-deaths-and-injury-reports/
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