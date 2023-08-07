Create New Account
National Security Council of the CCP sent 27 spies to the United States, including the Bank of China, consulates, and Washington DC embassies
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2023.08.03 Ava on Matta of Fact

The 3F plan document dated 2017 April 27th, by the National Security Council of the CCP, mentioned that they are sending 27 spies to the United States, including the Bank of China, consulates, and Washington DC embassies.

中共國家安全委員會2017年4月27日的3F計劃文件提到，他們將向美國派遣27名間諜，包括中國銀行、領事館和華盛頓特區大使館。

