D&D Lore: The Blood War

Mirrored Content
We arrive upon a grim battlefield echoing of destruction and defiance, as the war scarred landscape unfolds beneath a crimson sky. The blood soaked ground embracing the tattered banners of once intrepid legions, while the twisted metal of their War Machines smolder, the infernal iron still hot to the touch.
Each broken blade and shattered bone, a silent witness of the savagery of fiends, remnants of a thousand battles and a grave reminder the costs of war.
We stand upon Avernus, to take a mortal account of an immortal conflict, The Blood War.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.