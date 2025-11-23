BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
O Lord In The Garden Of my Meart, Oh! My Father,
DWP97048
DWP97048
87 followers
4 views • 21 hours ago

Heavenly Father in the sky how we long to see your eyes, much brighter than the Milky Way how we long to see your magnificent face. Heavenly Father what a wonder you really are up in the heavens so great and far, but not so far that you can’t hear our Heavenly cries. So, Heavenly Father don’t delay we long to see Your magnificent place, so far and wide in Your Heavenly realm where there will be no sorrow or pain, and you will wipe away all our tears, and we dwell with You in infinite years.

Keywords
godjesuslordfaithandvaluesmorning mannasuno
