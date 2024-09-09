BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
4 Taxes, Guns, Cash And Gold with ROB ANDERS and KEVIN J. JOHNSTON
Rob Anders: Canada’s Premier Banking and Currency Expert on The Kevin J. Johnston Show!


Rob Anders, recognized as Canada’s most prolific banking and currency expert, is a dynamic fixture on The Kevin J. Johnston Show. With a reputation built on unparalleled expertise in economics and government, Anders brings a unique blend of insights and analysis that has captivated audiences across the nation.


As Canada's number one podcaster and a leading authority in tax matters, Kevin J. Johnston offers invaluable perspectives on financial strategies, economic trends, and currency developments every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


The Kevin J. Johnston Show, hosted by the acclaimed Kevin J. Johnston, provides a platform where Anders' expert knowledge shines. Known for his deep understanding of complex financial systems, Anders engages viewers with in-depth discussions that demystify banking, government, and currency management. His contributions not only highlight critical financial issues but also offer actionable advice for individuals and businesses alike, solidifying his position as a trusted source in the world of finance.


Tune in to The Kevin J. Johnston Show, which broadcasts LIVE ON:

FreedomReport.ca
and on social media platforms including:
X.com/KJJTV13
X.com/KevinTheJackal
X.com/KevinJJohnstonX
and
Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston


With Rob Anders sharing his expert knowledge, these sessions are not to be missed for anyone keen on staying ahead in the fast moving politico-financial landscape.


#BusinessNews #FinancialMarkets #CurrencyTrading #PreciousMetals #InvestmentStrategy #GlobalEconomy #MarketTrends #FiscalPolicy #MonetaryPolicy #EconomicForecast #FinancialPlanning #BusinessInsights #TaxReform #PoliticalEconomy

Keywords
youtubeinterviewpodcastpodcastsradiohiphoppodcastingitunespodcastersspotifyradioshowcovidpodcasterapplepodcastapplepodcastsnewpodcastpodcastlifepodcastshowspotifypodcast
