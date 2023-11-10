Christians are the most persecuted group of people in the world.

In the early days of the movement, Greeks would help save the faithful by moving them to peaceful shores via a symbolic code, represented by the ichthys (Fish). One Christian would draw the top part of the fish to initiate the communication. If the other knew what it meant they would draw the bottom part, and they knew they could move together safely. Now it seems this simple but effective form of decoding intentions may be necessary for the survival of the human race, especially when technology has us trapped in every conceivable way. But no matter what manifests in this storm of chaos we find ourselves in, keep going!





Video and Music "Olive Branch" - Copyright © 2021 Alfred A. Scudiero

All Rights Reserved