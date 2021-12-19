HUGE TURNOUT AT LONDON PROTEST (REAL REPORT UNLIKE FAKE GB NEWS) (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel CENSORED VOICES at:-Well done to everyone who went to London earlier today, to take a stand for our freedoms and rights. Well done to people who trusted their instincts and walked over the fear narrative. Just because MSM won't show it, it's down to people like you to show us the truth. I’m just back it was pretty big considering all the public transport was a mess, cancelled trains and some of the tube lines were not operating, and the weekend before Christmas too. I never saw any trouble at all just ordinary people of all ages peacefully protesting. Also just saw GB news very disingenuous. She obviously was no where near the main protest. Oh I would like to also add so many people in cars and buses tooted their horns in support and security guards came out of buildings to show their support too. It was a very positive protest. Happy Christmas everyone. Be free and share Christmas with the people you love.