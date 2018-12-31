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12/31/18 #HIGHSTAKES: You've Been War(re)ned! Casino Lizzie 2020! #WhitePocahontas #HappyNewYear
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72 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/31/18 : Happy New Year Freedom Lovers! Lyin' Lizzie announced her exploratory committee launch for the 2020 Prez run. She's conned the public of MA for decades and now she's going for the Biggest con of her political career. Meanwhile, David Knight, the excellent newsman of Real News, "had a massive heart attack" on Saturday and was operated on today in Austin, TX.. Please pray for his health and safety. The DEW gun has heart attack capabilities, btw....
Happy New Year to all my subs and supporters! May we all contribute to the restoration and expansion of freedom in 2019!!
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/21/world/middleeast/ahed-tamimi-palestinian-israel-soldier.html
Why didn't the Women's March, Inc., publicize the case of Asia Bibi?
http://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/culture/2018/1/293_258391.html
Warren betting on the Presidency:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/31/us/politics/elizabeth-warren-2020-president-announcement.html
https://www.casino.org/news/genting-dragged-66-million-into-the-red-blames-doi
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/sep/26/elizabeth-warren-gina-raimondo-spar-over-indian-ca/
https://www.bostonherald.com/2018/05/31/elizabeth-warren-takes-gamble-on-wampanoag-casino/
https://www.nrsc.org/press-releases/elizabeth-warren-foreclosure-queen-2017-01-30/
Nancy P_losi: pay for play posterchild
https://www.newsmax.com/InsideCover/pelosi-stock-insider-60minutes/2011/11/13/id/417848/
http://dailybail.com/home/nancy-pelosis-husband-snared-in-sunedison-stock-scandal.html
Happy New Year and thank you all so much for an incredible year of engaging comments, community and support for You Are Free TV!
2019 will be the Watershed year, when the tipping point occurs and evil drowns in its own dead pools. WE CAN DO IT! WWG1WGA! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Peace, Good will and Freedom for all!
12/31/18 : Happy New Year Freedom Lovers! Lyin' Lizzie announced her exploratory committee launch for the 2020 Prez run. She's conned the public of MA for decades and now she's going for the Biggest con of her political career. Meanwhile, David Knight, the excellent newsman of Real News, "had a massive heart attack" on Saturday and was operated on today in Austin, TX.. Please pray for his health and safety. The DEW gun has heart attack capabilities, btw....
Happy New Year to all my subs and supporters! May we all contribute to the restoration and expansion of freedom in 2019!!
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/21/world/middleeast/ahed-tamimi-palestinian-israel-soldier.html
Why didn't the Women's March, Inc., publicize the case of Asia Bibi?
http://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/culture/2018/1/293_258391.html
Warren betting on the Presidency:
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/31/us/politics/elizabeth-warren-2020-president-announcement.html
https://www.casino.org/news/genting-dragged-66-million-into-the-red-blames-doi
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/sep/26/elizabeth-warren-gina-raimondo-spar-over-indian-ca/
https://www.bostonherald.com/2018/05/31/elizabeth-warren-takes-gamble-on-wampanoag-casino/
https://www.nrsc.org/press-releases/elizabeth-warren-foreclosure-queen-2017-01-30/
Nancy P_losi: pay for play posterchild
https://www.newsmax.com/InsideCover/pelosi-stock-insider-60minutes/2011/11/13/id/417848/
http://dailybail.com/home/nancy-pelosis-husband-snared-in-sunedison-stock-scandal.html
Happy New Year and thank you all so much for an incredible year of engaging comments, community and support for You Are Free TV!
2019 will be the Watershed year, when the tipping point occurs and evil drowns in its own dead pools. WE CAN DO IT! WWG1WGA! WE ARE FREE!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Peace, Good will and Freedom for all!
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