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THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets - Segment 3
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19 views • May 01, 2021
"The Office of The Prophets" - Segment 3
Sponsored by Pray California | Global Net TV | Authentic TV | Global Prayer | Sachai TV | Promise Channel & other collaborating organizations |
with hosts David & Kathy Andrade, Maryal Boumann and Wolfgang Kovacek
THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets - Segment 3
Program:
- Welcome
- Worship by Magi Rosinger
- Speaker Maryal Boumann
- Worship by Terry MacAlmon
- Speaker Fred Berry
- Worship by Terry MacAlmon
- Speaker Allan Parker
- Worship by Terry MacAlmon
- Speaker Dai Sup Han
- Closing
Segment 3 - Total Length: 2h 59m 07s
Please continue to watch Segment 4/4 of THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets.
Please connect with us on the PRAY CALIFORNIA website: www.praycalifornia.org
Sponsored by Pray California | Global Net TV | Authentic TV | Global Prayer | Sachai TV | Promise Channel & other collaborating organizations |
with hosts David & Kathy Andrade, Maryal Boumann and Wolfgang Kovacek
THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets - Segment 3
Program:
- Welcome
- Worship by Magi Rosinger
- Speaker Maryal Boumann
- Worship by Terry MacAlmon
- Speaker Fred Berry
- Worship by Terry MacAlmon
- Speaker Allan Parker
- Worship by Terry MacAlmon
- Speaker Dai Sup Han
- Closing
Segment 3 - Total Length: 2h 59m 07s
Please continue to watch Segment 4/4 of THE GLOBAL CALL 2021 - The Office of The Prophets.
Please connect with us on the PRAY CALIFORNIA website: www.praycalifornia.org
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