Trump says he is "committed to buying, taking, & owning Gaza"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
66 views • 2 months ago

Trump says he is "committed to owning Gaza"

Also said: 

Trump said his plan to rebuild Gaza excludes the possibility of Palestinians returning there, and that he will "build a new place for them" 

Also: 

Trump: Palestinians Would Have No Right to Return to Gaza Under His Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Palestinians would not have the right to return to Gaza under his proposed plan, which he described as a "real estate development for the future." In excerpts from an interview released Monday, Trump told Fox News' Bret Baier, "I would own it," suggesting that up to six alternative sites outside Gaza could be designated for Palestinian resettlement—an idea widely rejected by the Arab world.

When asked directly if Palestinians would have the right to return, Trump responded, "No, they wouldn't, because they're going to have much better housing." He argued that rebuilding Gaza would take years and that his plan would provide a "permanent place" for displaced Palestinians instead.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
