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Total Freeze side affect of the jab .. Revelation 9:6 Men will seek death and not find it..
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6300 views • May 30, 2021
What's going on here somewhere in Europe, Russian possibly. More paralysis symptoms from the jab and is the guy still conscious of what's going on but is unable to move or speak..?
Revelations 9:6
And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them.
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Logic Before Authority
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Revelations 9:6
And in those days shall men seek death, and shall not find it; and shall desire to die, and death shall flee from them.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Logic Before Authority
https://www.youtube.com/c/LogicBeforeAuthorityOFFICIAL/videos
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