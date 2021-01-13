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Parler SUES Amazon, Bitcoin Tumbles, The Bungled Vaccine Rollout: Breaking On The Daily #49
KelKidman
KelKidman
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661 views • January 13, 2021
Stories of The Day:
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Timestamps
0:00 intro
0:15 Parler sues Amazon for terminating their account, Amazon responds weakly
5:48 Bitcoin dips
10:40 Mozilla calls for ‘more than deplatforming’
19:10 Model claims to find thing they made sure happened in model
21:59 US vaccine rollout disaster, and how to fix it
27:45 Outro


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#Parler #Bitcoin #Covid19



For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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