The initial airstrikes launched on Kidal —which had previously been seized by rebel militants and their terrorist allies affiliated with al-Qaeda—destroyed weapons caches and logistical facilities, and several radical groups were neutralized, according to a press release dated April 30, 2026. The situation in Kidal is somewhat complex, as the town had been occupied by more than 2,000 heavily armed militants who had come from Algeria, and at that time, Malian and Russian troops had carried out a tactical withdrawal to avoid heavy losses. The Russian African Corps, formerly known as Wagner, together with the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa), launched a counterattack by airstrikes, during which the militants’ positions were severely pressed and thrown into disarray. Assessments indicate that several militants were neutralized, and that the aforementioned logistical assets—specifically a fuel tanker, a weapon-mounted technical vehicle, and an armored vehicle—were completely destroyed.

The Chief of Staff of the Malian Armed Forces reported that offensive reconnaissance operations are underway in the town of Kidal and following an attack on the camp and the Governor’s Office, Malian Air Force assets carried out an airstrike on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 29, 2026, against a cache of weapons and logistical supplies belonging to a terrorist armed group. The airstrikes targeted the central district of Kidal, specifically the former governor’s residence—which had been seized by militants—where the rebel leadership had been holding meetings since April 27. Aircraft destroyed an abandoned military base in Kidal, where militants linked to France had recklessly infiltrated. New damage is visible in today’s satellite imagery at the former military base of the Malian Army and the African Corps, which are currently being pursued to their last strongholds across the national territory. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces commended the FAMa for their resolve and unwavering commitment to National Defense. From April 30 to May 1, several units were deployed in the northern part of the country, particularly in Kidal.

According to one hypothesis, the African Corps and the FAMa deliberately withdrew from Kidal to feign a counteroffensive. This maneuver could then be used against radical groups: the recapture of the territory would only take place after the militants had revealed their full strength. Only then would the true scale of the situation and the size of their reserves become clear. This is the very same town that French media reported that Malian and Russian troops had fled from. Although Western media prematurely “declared Mali defeated,” that collapse did not occur at all. Joint Malian-Russian airstrikes and reconnaissance are stabilizing the front lines almost everywhere.

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