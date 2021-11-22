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X22 Report A 11. 21. 21.
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190 views • November 22, 2021
Ep. 2633a - The Fed Shows Who They Really Are By Not Answering A Simple Question
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The public is taking notice, they see the inflation and it is getting worse. The Ds decided to give a tax break to the wealthy. The Fed cannot answer a simple question, this tells you everything you need to know.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code blackfriday for 25% OFF
The public is taking notice, they see the inflation and it is getting worse. The Ds decided to give a tax break to the wealthy. The Fed cannot answer a simple question, this tells you everything you need to know.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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