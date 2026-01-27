BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Saved Jew Shares Validity of Old Testament and God’s Covenant With Israel - Elliot Rudell
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
8 views • 2 days ago


Elliot Rudell was a hardcore hippie living a hedonistic lifestyle of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll before he was radically saved and delivered by Jesus in 1973. A transformative spiritual ‘ambush’ at a friend’s wedding set him on a path he never would have imagined! Today, Elliot is a professional toy and game inventor with over 150 patents and the owner of Rudell Design. From the Jewish lineage, Elliot is very concerned about the potential damage both to the Jewish people and the Church as a result of the deceptive doctrine of Replacement Theology. Elliot believes it contradicts the fullness of both testament teachings. He references Jeremiah 31 and Romans 10-11 and points to the importance of studying and embracing the New and Old Testaments as one complete message, noting that the Old Testament constitutes nearly 80% of the entire word of God.



TAKEAWAYS


Jesus is absolutely true and absolutely righteous and the Bible is intended to be viewed as one complete (‘echad’) book


God has predestined that each man has a free will to accept and love, or refuse and reject God and His salvation


Israel is under an eternal and special covenant with God, and He is jealous for His people


Sanctification means you have been called to holiness, but not that you are automatically holy - that is a choice of your free will



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4rb7uAr


🔗 CONNECT WITH ELLIOT RUDELL

Website: https://ez3728.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elliot.rudell


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Give a Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/49W2CI6

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #ElliotRudell #RudellDesign #ReplacementTheology #Supersessionism #BiblicalTheology #GodsChosenPeople #IsraelInTheBible #CovenantPromise #ChurchAndIsrael #ChristianDoctrine #OldTestament #HebrewScriptures #RCSproul #Kabbalah #HolyTrinity #Judaism #JewishFaith #Deception #FalseNarrative #Antisemitism #JewHatred #alAqsaStorm


