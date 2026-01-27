Saved Jew Shares Validity of Old Testament and God’s Covenant With Israel - Elliot Rudell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elliot Rudell was a hardcore hippie living a hedonistic lifestyle of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll before he was radically saved and delivered by Jesus in 1973. A transformative spiritual ‘ambush’ at a friend’s wedding set him on a path he never would have imagined! Today, Elliot is a professional toy and game inventor with over 150 patents and the owner of Rudell Design. From the Jewish lineage, Elliot is very concerned about the potential damage both to the Jewish people and the Church as a result of the deceptive doctrine of Replacement Theology. Elliot believes it contradicts the fullness of both testament teachings. He references Jeremiah 31 and Romans 10-11 and points to the importance of studying and embracing the New and Old Testaments as one complete message, noting that the Old Testament constitutes nearly 80% of the entire word of God.
TAKEAWAYS
Jesus is absolutely true and absolutely righteous and the Bible is intended to be viewed as one complete (‘echad’) book
God has predestined that each man has a free will to accept and love, or refuse and reject God and His salvation
Israel is under an eternal and special covenant with God, and He is jealous for His people
Sanctification means you have been called to holiness, but not that you are automatically holy - that is a choice of your free will
