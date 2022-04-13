Miles Guo: Numerous “Big White” (those in the white protection suits) and members of the Neighborhood Committee have been asking people to sleep with them by offering food

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4/11/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Numerous “Big White” (those in the white protection suits) and members of the Neighborhood Committee have been asking people to sleep with them by offering food, resulting in countless wives and daughters being raped in exchange for meals, water, and noodles. However, no one dares to step forward to fight back against these atrocities. The CCP can enjoy everything you have by turning your home into your own prison via lockdown