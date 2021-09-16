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RestoreRachel 16 September 2021 (MIRRORED)
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219 views • September 16, 2021
RestoreRachel 16 September 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Rachel Elnaugh at:-
https://youtu.be/jbgSPw_IMB4
I've now been suspended from Twitter and villified by the Daily Mail.
Here's the Daily Mail/Mail Online article:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Please feel free to add your comments!
To follow my Telegram channel 'Rachel Speaks Out' where I regularly post the best insights & info on what's unfolding visit: https://t.me/rachelspeaksout
Mirrored from You Tube channel Rachel Elnaugh at:-
https://youtu.be/jbgSPw_IMB4
I've now been suspended from Twitter and villified by the Daily Mail.
Here's the Daily Mail/Mail Online article:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Please feel free to add your comments!
To follow my Telegram channel 'Rachel Speaks Out' where I regularly post the best insights & info on what's unfolding visit: https://t.me/rachelspeaksout
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