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17 views • July 01, 2020
We are keepers of the mo’edim of our CREATOR- which are eternally fixed dates, dependent on the cyclic movements of the sun and observed in heaven and on earth as taught by Enoch the Scribe of Time, and found confirmed in the Dead Sea Scrolls.
To learn more go to - REMNANToftheLIGHT.net
To learn more go to - REMNANToftheLIGHT.net
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