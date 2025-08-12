BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bill Gates' Fake 'Butter' Made From Human Waste Approved by FDA Without Safety Data
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
In a move straight out of a dystopian nightmare, the FDA has just greenlit a lab-grown, fake “butter” cooked up by a Bill Gates, funded startup in California. No labels. No warnings. Already slipping into the food supply via restaurants and bakeries across America.

 

The kicker? It was approved using only the Gates Foundation’s own safety claims, no independent tests, no animal trials, no public review.

 

And when you find out what it’s actually made from, let’s just say, this isn’t the first time Gates has been caught trying to quietly feed it to the masses.

 

 

 

