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ugh .. i think i know how i ended up in meetings all day, even my daughter knows i am working around the clock. bc when i open my heart my brain has to listen back to my mouth and i prayed for two years straight about Holy Spirit please mind my mouth and oh my word sometimes i practically burst into cadence and sing .. such is the joy of being loved by your creator and for me, He is the only way home. i love you, be blessed and for those of you paying attn, don’t you sleep? t.y. T.Y. what is that stupid song coity or something rnb from the 90s
gratias De0
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